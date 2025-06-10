2025 Outlook: Daniel Carlson
2025 fantasy player outlook for Daniel Carlson, K, Las Vegas Raiders
By CBS Sports Staff
It's possible that Carlson will re-emerge as a startable Fantasy option now that the Raiders have made some improvements to their offense. He improved his Fantasy average from 2023 to 2024 (8.5 points per game). And a Week 1 matchup against the Patriots might be the kind of game where he'll attempt multiple field goals. Carlson is a candidate to get grabbed with a final-round pick.