Pettis will be a reserve receiver for the Saints this season if he makes the final roster, but he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. At best, you can add Pettis off the waiver wire if he starts out the season playing well. In 2024, Pettis finished the season in New Orleans and had nine catches for 98 yards and a touchdown on 22 targets in the final four games of the year. We'll see if he can earn a big role for the Saints, but most likely Pettis will only be an option off the waiver wire in deeper leagues in 2025.