Ogunbowale re-signed with Houston this season, and he should continue to have a role on passing downs and special teams. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. On offense, Ogunbowale will play behind Joe Mixon, but rookie Woody Marks and Dameon Pierce will likely also have a role. Last year, Mixon missed three games early in the season with an ankle injury, and Ogunbowale had two outings with at least 14.7 PPR points, mostly on the strength of 10 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in those two outings. Should Mixon miss time again this season due to injury then Ogunbowale could be worth adding off the waiver wire in deeper leagues. But we'll see how Houston uses Ogunbowale in training camp along with Marks and Pierce, and then we can adjust during the season when needed.