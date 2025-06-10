Slayton returned to the Giants this offseason as a bit of a surprise to continue his consistent but underrated career in New York. Unfortunately, consistency on a season-to-season basis doesn't always lead to Fantasy relevance. Slayton averaged just 4.4 targets per game in 2024 -- good for 71st-most in the NFL and this was despite earning a majority of the snaps as the team's X receiver. If Jalin Hyatt or another contender eats into any of Slayton's snap count, we could see his target rate fall even further. Due to a lack of volume and lack of upside in the Giants' passing game, Slayton is best left undrafted in 2025 Fantasy leagues.