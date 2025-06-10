The age-32 season can be a dreadful one for a wide receiver (see: DeAndre Hopkins, Keenan Allen, Julio Jones, etc.), so keep that in mind as Adams tries to fend off Father Time. Still, Adams is a good value in Round 4 or later of a PPR draft after signing with the Rams -- a seemingly perfect destination -- this offseason. A case could even be made for Adams late in the third round in a three-WR league. While he won't average his customary 10 targets per game, he should fill Cooper Kupp's shoes nicely as a complement to Puka Nacua. Keep in mind, Kupp averaged a terrific 16.7 PPR points in his first nine games before fading late. The setup is there for a productive season for Adams, but his age should keep you from reaching too early for him in drafts.