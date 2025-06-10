Montgomery has been a top-16 running back on a per-game basis each of his two seasons in Detroit. Each of those two years he posted an elite touchdown rate, and last year he actually saw an increase in targets that nearly made up for his drop in carries. With Ben Johnson gone and a new offensive coordinator drawing up plays, his role isn't quite secure enough to draft him that high, but we still view Montgomery as a borderline RB2 worth a pick in Round 5. Even though he caught more passes last year, we still view him as a better value in non or half-PPR leagues than full. Montgomery's value suffers in Dynasty leagues because he will be 28 at the start of the 2025 season and has very little guaranteed money on his contract after this season. Montgomery does have RB1 upside if Jahmyr Gibbs misses time.