Moore will be a reserve receiver for the Panthers, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Carolina has Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen and Jalen Coker ahead of Moore on the depth chart. Even if an injury occurs it would be a surprise if Moore would be Fantasy relevant this season. At best, you can add him off the waiver wire in deeper leagues if he starts off the year playing well.