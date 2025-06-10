Over the past two seasons, Njoku has averaged 8.1 targets and 51.9 receiving yards per game. Kevin Stefanski's offense has been one of the most tight end-centric passing games in the league, with 25% of his team's targets going to that position over the last three years. So we feel confident the volume will be there for Njoku, we're less certain about the quality of the targets. Like the rest of the Browns' pass catchers, Njoku is more of a sure thing with Joe Flacco. In 2023 Njoku played five games with Flacco and averaged 18.6 points per game in PPR. If Flacco is the starter all year, Njoku could easily be a top-three tight end. If Kenny Pickett or one of the rookies wins the job he may be a low-end starter. Until we get more clarity, we're drafting Njoku in Round 6 as a top-six tight end. We don't expect the selection of Harold Fannin to impact Njoku much in 2025, but it could impact his long-term future in Cleveland.