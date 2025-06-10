Mills will again be the No. 2 quarterback in Houston this season behind C.J. Stroud, but Mills has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's not worth drafting in any Fantasy leagues. In 2024, Mills appeared in four games, completing 20 of 36 passes for 212 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions. Mills would only be worth adding in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues if Stroud were to miss any time due to injury.