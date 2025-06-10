The bottom dropped out on Hopkins' Fantasy production last year, and it's unlikely to rebound this year. First with the Titans and then with the Chiefs, Hopkins averaged a mere 9.2 PPR points per game on five targets per game. He had five games with more than 9.7 PPR points (four with Kansas City) and needed at least seven targets in each of them. He exceeded 50 receiving yards five times all year and had less than 30 receiving yards in six games. He'll compete for playing time this preseason with the Ravens, where wide receivers struggle to earn a lot of targets and don't score enough touchdowns to make up for it. You might draft Hopkins as a late-round bench player, but you might find yourself cutting him by Week 3 to make room for someone with more upside.