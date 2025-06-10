Robinson joined the 49ers this offseason to provide some speed and depth among the WR corps. He could end up having some good playing time until stud speedster Brandon Aiyuk is fully recovered from his torn ACL and MCL. But he was never better than a third option for the Rams and would probably be nothing more than that in San Francisco. Desperate Fantasy managers in the deepest of PPR leagues could potentially consider Robinson as an early-year dart throw.