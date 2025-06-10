Douglas has shown flashes in two seasons with the Patriots, but he has yet to exceed 40 receiving yards per game and has caught three touchdowns in his career. Douglas is a late-round draft pick at best. If Stefon Diggs is ready for Week 1, Douglas might be best left for the waiver wire. The hope for Douglas -- and all of New England's pass catchers -- is that Drake Maye breaks out in his second season and Douglas would benefit from being in a better offense. He is a reliable, short-area slot wide receiver who caught 76% of his targets last season. However, the addition of Diggs and rookie Kyle Williams might be too much for Douglas to overcome.