Johnson is a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if he can sign with a team as a reserve running back. Even if he does get a job by training camp he would have minimal Fantasy value, and Johnson is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In 2024 with the Jaguars, Johnson had 32 carries for 143 yards and no touchdowns and 12 catches for 96 yards on 19 targets. He's 29 and has never had a featured role, so we don't have high expectations for him as a Fantasy asset in 2025. At best, you can add Johnson off the waiver wire in deeper leagues.