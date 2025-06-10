If you doubted Henry as a 30-year-old in his first season in Baltimore, that was a decision you certainly regretted. He didn't miss a game, averaged a career-best 5.9 yards per rush, and delivered more than 2,100 total yards for the second time in his career. This puts Fantasy managers in a difficult position in 2025. Few backs reach 31 years old in the NFL, much less have an ADP in the first 15 picks at that age. Father Time is undefeated, but it hasn't knocked Henry out yet. We are being cautious again, and wouldn't suggest drafting Henry before the middle of Round 2, but if you play in multiple leagues it is probably worth reaching for him in at least one. There was no sign of decline from Henry in 2024. The only negative to his game is his lack of catches, which does make him less valuable in full PPR. In non-PPR, he's a first-round pick.