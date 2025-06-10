A plus-sized receiver who spent most of his time in the slot last year, Vele will compete for playing time with the Broncos this preseason. He showed flashes in his rookie year but wasn't consistent enough to be a key part of Fantasy teams. The addition of tight end Evan Engram is a direct threat to Vele's upside since both of them can work the middle of the field. Very few Fantasy managers should be interested in Vele unless his role changes and his opportunities increase.