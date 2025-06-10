Duvernay signed with Chicago this offseason, and he'll be a reserve receiver for the Bears. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Chicago has D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze and Olamide Zaccheaus ahead of Duvernay on the depth chart, and Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet will also command targets. Duvernay spent 2024 with the Jaguars, but he only had 11 catches for 79 yards and no touchdowns on 16 targets. He is a standout return man, and last year had 19 punt returns for 167 yards and 14 kickoff returns for 351 yards. At best, Duvernay could be an option in deeper leagues that reward Fantasy points for return yards.