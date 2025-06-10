The offensive centerpiece at Kansas, Neal's career totals rivaled any running back from the 2025 class. The underlying efficiency metrics did not jump off the page, though, and while Neal's film showcased a well-rounded skill, no elite trait showed up. Neal's best trait is probably smoothness as a route-runner and catch-and-run threat, but if pass protection is a problem, then the Round 6 selection may never receive an opportunity to showcase his talent as a pass-catcher. Alvin Kamara will be 30 years old in 2025; if the veteran misses time, Neal could fill in on passing downs or even take lead back duties over Kendre Miller. The new coaching staff in New Orleans chose Neal. He's worth stashing in deep leagues, but Neal is probably just a low-tier lottery ticket for Fantasy.