Jonathan Taylor has missed some or all of 19 out of 51 possible games over the past three seasons. Giddens was seen by some as a talent who could have been drafted to compete for a starting role as a rookie, so don't be surprised if his explosive play ability translates into big Fantasy production if he gets a chance to fill in for Taylor. Giddens ripped off 41 runs of 15+ yards across the 2023-24 seasons, making him one of five incoming rookies with 40+ of such runs during that timeframe. He also contributed 679 career receiving yards. He averaged a career six yards per rush even while facing stacked boxes at one of the highest rates of any incoming rookie RB. With size (212 pounds), strong collegiate avoided tackle rates, and impressive burst, Giddens profiles as an exciting sleeper worth targeting in the late rounds as a handcuff stash.