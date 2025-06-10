Expectations for Metcalf shouldn't change too much even though he's moved from Seattle to Pittsburgh. That means he should be counted on as a No. 3 receiver with No. 2 upside. Joining the run-friendly Steelers isn't exactly a good thing for his volume, but he should still see in the range of seven targets per game. Not many prior wideouts have done exceptionally well on that workload when paired with playcaller Arthur Smith, but it's not like Metcalf has been a Fantasy dynamo with that kind of volume, either. Aaron Rodgers will be his quarterback after joining Pittsburgh in June, and Rodgers is known for hyper-targeting his preferred receiver. No one else in Pittsburgh will have much of a chance to be that guy besides Metcalf, so the hope is that Rodgers will be accurate enough to push Metcalf into the range of 14 PPR points per game. Receivers with that kind of expectation tend to get picked in Round 5.