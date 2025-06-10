The Raiders offense needs a deep threat. On a per-opportunity basis, none from the 2025 NFL Draft class was better than Tennessee's Thornton. Overall, Thornton averaged an elite 2.98 yards per route run on 479 career routes. On 27 targets of 20+ air yards, Thornton averaged a silly 26.9 yards. Only Jaylen Waddle has topped that number among players with 20+ such targets since 2017. At 6-foot-5 with a 4.3-flat 40-yard time (lede buried), Thornton certainly has the tools to create wins in the vertical passing game. His name was one of the first called on Day 3, ahead of Jalen Royals and Elic Ayonamor. If throwing a late-round pick at a mystery box, maybe this size/speed combination attached to a spectacular anticipatory deep passer in Geno Smith makes sense. He is not worth drafting outside of the deepest leagues.