London established himself as one of the top Fantasy receivers in 2024, and he will look to build off that performance this season. He's worth drafting as early as Round 2 in the majority of leagues. In 2024, London had a career year with 100 catches for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns on 158 targets. And he showed a solid rapport with new starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. In three starts with Penix, London had 22 catches for 352 yards and two touchdowns, and he scored at least 17.6 PPR points in two of those outings. London should continue to dominate targets, and he has the upside to be a top-five Fantasy receiver in all leagues. We consider him a top-10 receiver coming into the season, and hopefully 2024 was just the start for London toward becoming a consistent Fantasy star.