There are so many exciting quarterbacks available late in drafts, and Drake Maye is certainly among them. We consider him a high-upside QB2 due to his big arm and rushing ability. Maye played nearly 100% of the snaps in nine games, and in those games, he was on pace for 3,993 passing yards and 625 rushing yards. Expect a dip in rushing production as his 7.8 yards per carry was the best for a quarterback since 2011, but Maye will still provide an advantage over most quarterbacks in that area. He needs to cut down on the interceptions (3% INT rate was among the worst in the NFL), but there is so much to like about a player who was the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The additions of Stefon Diggs in free agency and rookies Kyle Williams and TreVeyon Henderson give Maye more weapons and more upside. On the other hand, it's not as if Maye has a true stud at wide receiver, and if he continues to turn the ball over he'll be disappointing, but Maye is worth the risk with a late pick.