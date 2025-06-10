Brown enjoyed a breakthrough toward the end of his 2024 season with the Commanders and it was highlighted by an 89-yard game with one touchdown in the playoffs. That flash earned him a contract with the Jaguars this offseason. However, after Jacksonville drafted Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall, Brown's outlook is cloudier in 2025. He will likely battle Parker Washington for playing time and is not worth drafting in Fantasy leagues. Brown could once again emerge as a waiver wire add in season.