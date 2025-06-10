By the end of the 2024 season, the Eagles were arguably the best actual defense in all of football. This was made clear throughout the postseason and capped off by how well they shut down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. A young and talented core got even better this offseason when Jihad Campbell fell to them in the first round of the draft. They will have to make up for the loss of interior pass rusher Milton Williams, but their young and talented secondary should take another step forward in the turnover department with one of the best defensive coordinators in Vic Fangio. The Eagles averaged the seventh-most Fantasy points per game in 2024 and are likely to jump into the top five with No. 1 overall upside in 2025. They are one of the first DSTs you should target in your drafts.