Pineiro is a free agent, and we'll see if he signs with a team prior to Week 1. He is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Pineiro spent the past three seasons in Carolina, and in 2024 he made 22-of-26 field goals and 33-of-35 PATs. With the right offense, Pineiro can be a viable Fantasy option, so keep an eye on if a team gives him a chance to be the starting kicker in 2025.