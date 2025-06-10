Ayomanor's medical history was cited as a major concern for NFL teams, which may explain his slide to Round 4. When on the field, Ayomanor was probably best known for singlehandedly dismantling Travis Hunter and Colorado's defense to the tune of 13 catches for 294 yards and three touchdowns (one of which was the game-winner). Maybe a lesser-known Ayomanor stat: he ranked first in the 2025 rookie WR class in percentage of career receiving yards (41%) and second in percentage of receiving touchdowns (52%) accounted for while on the field. His offensive ecosystem did not support big receiving totals, but Ayomanor was dominant when healthy. Ayomanor's draft capital is discouraging, but still, an opportunity exists to win the starting X-receiver role and expand on what Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was able to do in Brian Callahan's offense. Ayomanor is not worth drafting outside of the deepest leagues.