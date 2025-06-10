Arroyo did not perform athletic testing due to a knee injury sustained at the Senior Bowl. Truly unfortunate, as his film shows a player who can run away from defensive backs decisively. For all of his speed, Arroyo contributed nearly no receiving production in three initial seasons at Miami before totaling 590 yards and seven touchdowns receiving in 2024. Even in his breakout senior season, Arroyo's target per route run rate was a minuscule 14.2%. He only topped five targets in three career games. Target deficiency is the problem that most seam-stretching tight ends run into for Fantasy purposes. Since 2010, there are only 11 instances of a top-12 Fantasy TE finish that came paired with an average depth of target of 10.4+ yards (Arroyo's career rate at Miami was 10.44). Vernon Davis, Kyle Pitts, Jermichael Finley, and Mike Gesicki are the successful players from this archetype. He is not worth drafting outside of the deepest leagues.