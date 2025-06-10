Moore joined the Bills in the offseason and will be part of a dogfight for targets from Josh Allen. There isn't a true No. 1 on the roster, which provides hope, but he'll have to overcome at least two of of Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Josh Palmer, and Curtis Samuel if he is going to have any Fantasy value. For now you can likely leave Moore on the waiver wire in all but the deepest of leagues. If buzz starts building about Moore's rapport with Allen in camp, that may change.