2025 Outlook: Emari Demercado
2025 fantasy player outlook for Emari Demercado, RB, Arizona Cardinals
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
Demercado has worked his way into a passing-downs role for the Cardinals each of the last two seasons. Nearly half of his career snaps have come on third or fourth down. He's expected to stay in that role for Arizona, though it's rarely led to even decent Fantasy production. You might consider adding Demercado in-season as a desperation PPR running back, but only in the deepest of leagues.