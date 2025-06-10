Rookie season results for WRs selected between picks 15-20 overall over the past 10 years offer a mixed bag. The best result was 254 PPR points from Brandin Cooks. CeeDee Lamb (217) is the only other WR to top 200 points, while Jerry Jeudy (158), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (150), and Jahan Dotson (131) offered meager Fantasy production. For reference, 26 receivers topped 200 PPR points in 2024. Egbuka's draft capital doesn't necessarily suggest that a successful career (and much less likely, a successful rookie season) should be the expectation. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense has a lot of mouths to feed, and Egbuka might be an impactful real-life contributor more so than a Fantasy point producer. First, he'll need to prove clearly worthy of playing time ahead of late-season breakout Jalen McMillan. From there, Egbuka may ride the Tampa wave to Fantasy production. He has the talent to maximize his opportunities, and the offense can put points on the board in a hurry. Egbuka is not worth drafting until after Round 10.