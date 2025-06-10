2025 Outlook: Evan McPherson
2025 fantasy player outlook for Evan McPherson, K, Cincinnati Bengals
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
McPherson's 2024 was injury-riddled and uninspiring. He missed more field goals in just 12 games than he had missed in any full season before. Still, he's the starting kicker for one of the best offenses in football, so we are optimistic for a bounceback. He ranks as a top-six kicker for all of our analysts and is worth a pick in the final two rounds of your Fantasy draft.