The Falcons DST has some sleeper appeal this season, but the unit is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. If the Falcons DST starts off the season playing well then it could be added off the waiver wire. Atlanta understood the assignment this offseason to improve its pass rush, so the Falcons signed Leonard Floyd and Morgan Fox and spent two first-round picks on Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. Atlanta was second in fewest sacks in the NFL last season with 31, and improving the pass rush is the first step toward helping the Falcons DST become a viable Fantasy option. Now, the Falcons did have four DST touchdowns in 2024, along with 12 interceptions and six fumble recoveries. But if the pass rush does not get better than the Falcons DST will not be worth rostering in most leagues.