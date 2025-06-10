Moreau is coming back from offseason knee surgery, and we'll see what his status is for training camp. When healthy, Moreau has minimal Fantasy value, and he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Juwan Johnson should be the best tight end for the Saints, and we'll see what happens with Taysom Hill (knee) as well. Moreau closed last season on a high note with two games of at least 13.7 PPR points in his final four outings, but Moreau has never been a consistent Fantasy option enough to warrant drafting him in most formats, even tight-end premium leagues. At best, you can add Moreau off the waiver wire during the season if he's healthy and playing well.