Davis is a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if he can sign with a team as a reserve receiver. Even if he does get a job by training camp he would have minimal Fantasy value, and Davis is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Davis missed the final six games of 2024 with a knee injury, and he might not be 100 percent. He struggled in his lone season with the Jaguars before getting hurt with only 20 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns on 42 targets in 10 games. Depending on where he signs, Davis could emerge as a waiver-wire option during the season if he has a prominent role, but he has to prove himself first before Fantasy managers can trust him.