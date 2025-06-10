After starting nine games for the Raiders last season, Minshew will be Patrick Mahomes' backup in Kansas City. Usually, that role has meant a full week of action in Week 18 and little else. As long as Mahomes is upright, Minshew won't have any Fantasy value. But in the event Mahomes misses time, Minshew would emerge as a borderline starter given the nature of the Chiefs offense and Minshew's own skill-set. Only folks in two-QB leagues might draft Minshew with a final-round pick if they took Mahomes much earlier.