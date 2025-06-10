Start considering Wilson in Round 4 of your drafts as he looks to build on a career-best season as WR21 per game in PPR. Wilson's potential to dominate targets gives him a solid floor, but his pedestrian production through three NFL seasons can't be overlooked and might cap his upside. Despite receiving 147 or more targets in all three years of his career, he has never finished higher than WR21 per game. To have a true breakout season, Wilson will have to start making more explosive plays -- something he has struggled with since entering the league. Is Justin Fields the quarterback to unlock this potential? He was for D.J. Moore in 2023, so maybe Fields can recreate that magic with Wilson -- his former Ohio State teammate -- in 2025. Draft Wilson as a safe WR2 and keep your fingers crossed for a legit breakout.