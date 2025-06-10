Fantasy managers shouldn't expect Smith to recapture the Fantasy production we enjoyed in 2022, in large part because he's been unable to replicate it since then and will be on a new team with a new playbook and a much different receiving corps in 2025. With the Raiders, Smith will obviously be reunited with former coach Pete Carroll, but new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is expected to build out the offense through the run game, especially after drafting Ashton Jeanty in Round 1. Smith also must get used to a whole new receiving corps, which isn't a terrible thing but the likes of Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers aren't quite the same as what he had with the Seahawks. You might also not like that Smith had just six games in 2024 and five in 2023 with at least 20 Fantasy points (six-point-per-passing leagues). You should be able to do better than Smith, who is at best a low-end starter in two-QB leagues.