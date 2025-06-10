Kittle in 2024 had his best season for Fantasy managers since 2018, averaging 15.8 PPR points per game while seeing his targets spike to 6.3 per game. He remains a must-start Fantasy tight end with top-five upside thanks to his increased role in the Niners offense, especially with multiple changes at the wide receiver position. It's made him a comfortable target for Brock Purdy while keeping him a major end-zone threat. Case in point, Kittle has scored at least seven times in each of his past four seasons. He'll turn 32 years old in October, but don't let that sway you from putting him on your roster as soon as Round 3. He's worth taking ahead of every tight end except Trey McBride and Brock Bowers.