Pickens was replaced by DK Metcalf in the offseason and shipped off to be the No. 2 wide receiver for the Cowboys. There is less target upside in Dallas, but Dak Prescott will certainly be the best quarterback he has played with. Pickens' upside is as enticing as his dry spells are infuriating. In 2024 he had five games with more than 16 PPR Fantasy points and six games with single-digit Fantasy points. That year was not an outlier. It is best to view Pickens as an upside low-end WR3 who is better in Best Ball. We wouldn't draft him before Round 7, but he does have an enormous contingent upside if something goes wrong with CeeDee Lamb.