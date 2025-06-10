The Giants scored just the 22nd-most Fantasy points per game in a disappointing first season under new DC Shane Bowen and a lack of turnovers was a major culprit for that. Through the first eight weeks of 2024, the Giants led the NFL in sacks. They have since added the best pass-rushing prospect in the draft in Abdul Carter. They also added Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland to the secondary -- both players have a history of creating turnovers. The Giants DST has sneaky upside if their pass rush reaches its potential and leads to more turnovers and sacks, but you are better off streaming them in the early part of 2025 until they can prove themselves.