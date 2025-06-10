Helm finished his combine testing in spite of a severely swollen and discolored ankle, so we have only his film to offer a true indication of his athleticism. There, you'll find numerous instances of Helm jumping over defenders and bailing out his quarterback with spectacular high-point catches. Fluid coordination for a player of any size -- let alone 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds -- appears clear as day in Helm's film. While sharing a depth chart with Ja'Tavion Sanders at Texas, it wasn't until Helm's fourth season that he broke out. He established himself as the most dependable target and ended up leading all WR/TE in receptions and avoided tackles as a receiver on his way to 786 yards and seven touchdowns. As a Titan, Helm will work in tandem with Chigoziem Okonkwo and just might again become a trusted target for his QB. The Titans have little proven pass-catching talent on the roster beyond Calvin Ridley. He is not worth drafting outside of the deepest leagues.