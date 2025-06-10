"He's really kind of the queen on the chessboard," general manager Andrew Berry said of Fannin's unique skill set. Truly unique, Fannin produced far beyond anything we've seen before from the TE position in 2024, and he did it in just his third year playing the position. He's one of the youngest prospects from the 2025 draft class, and he'll now go learn from Kevin Stefanski and share a TE room with David Njoku. New offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is a former tight ends coach and featured the position during his time calling plays at Notre Dame. This feels like a dream developmental landing spot for Fannin, and he may come into play as the "queen piece" as a rookie. Of course, no offense is projected for fewer points scored than the Browns, according to early betting odds, so Fannin's rookie season statistical expectations probably should be held in check. He is not worth drafting outside of the deepest leagues.