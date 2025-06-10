In the 13 games Butker kicked in, he averaged 7.7 Fantasy points per game. That wasn't enough to qualify as a top-12 kicker. His production has slipped right along with the Chiefs' offensive firepower -- until the latter improves, Butker won't be a major Fantasy asset. Thing is, the Chiefs could be much more explosive in 2025, giving Butker's Fantasy value new life. You could draft him with one of your last two picks and move on from him if Kansas City's offense isn't hot.