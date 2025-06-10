Are you looking for a deep sleeper at tight end? Consider Hunter Henry, who averaged 10.2 PPR points in Drake Maye's 10 healthy games. Henry won't win you your Fantasy league, but he could be a worthwhile streamer if New England's passing game takes a big step forward in Maye's second season. The Patriots were dead last in the NFL in gross passing yards per game and threw only 18 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Henry set career highs and led the Patriots in targets, catches, and yards. He also was New England's top target earner in the red zone and the end zone, yet it translated to only two touchdowns. Sure, the Patriots have added Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins, and rookie Kyle Williams, but if Henry continues to play more than 80% of the snaps as he did last season and Maye has a big sophomore year, Henry will be Fantasy relevant. Henry had an impressive 21% target share with Maye on the field in 2024. Again, don't expect a game-changer, but don't overlook Henry's potential to be a top-15 tight end.