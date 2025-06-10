Maybe you took Christian McCaffrey in Round 1 and want to handcuff him with Guerendo. Maybe you're fading McCaffrey and are targeting Guerendo instead. Or maybe it's the middle-to-late rounds and you want a talented running back who's one injury away from a lot of touches. Guerendo wound up in that very spot last year, forced into action when McCaffrey and Jordan Mason got hurt in San Francisco. He did great, averaging 17.9 PPR points in four games he played at least 50% of the snaps in with 3.5 targets per game. Just be sure he is the backup to McCaffrey before you draft him -- the 49ers have fooled us with their depth charts before, but as of this writing no one else appears close to second-string. Guerendo will start getting picked in Round 8.