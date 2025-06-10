A true enigma, TeSlaa's closest size/athleticism comparisons invoke names such as Andre Johnson and Allen Robinson. But he was a slot receiver at Arkansas (he put up massive numbers at Hillsdale College before that). TeSlaa was a part-time player in his final season and never topped six targets in a game despite repeatedly winning on downfield slot routes. The Lions apparently saw something worth betting on, aggressively moving up the board to select TeSlaa way earlier than projected in Round 3. There's no telling how he might be used in Detroit's offense given his limited sample of perimeter route running vs. FBS competition. The raw intrigue makes him a fine wait-and-see investment, but there's no way of predicting what might come from this type of profile. He is not worth drafting outside of the deepest leagues.