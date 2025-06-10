2025 Outlook: Isaiah Davis
2025 fantasy player outlook for Isaiah Davis, RB, New York Jets
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
Davis likely enters the season third on the Jets depth chart behind Breece Hall and Braelon Allen and is not worth drafting in Fantasy leagues. To be fair, in one game without Hall in 2024, Davis split snaps and touches almost evenly with Allen. The Jets have a new coaching staff in place, so we'll see if Davis can carve out a bigger role. Until then, leave him for the waiver wire.