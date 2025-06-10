Likely has developed into a a very exciting option with the ball in his hands and a reliable red-zone target for Lamar Jackson. The problem is that Mark Andrews is still in Baltimore, so Likely's target volume is still very much in question. He only had five or more targets in four games last season and averaged 14.8 PPR points in those four games. He also had six games last year where he had two targets or fewer. If you draft Likely, you're drafting a handcuff tight end, which is almost unheard of in Fantasy. The reason it makes sense is that Likely would be a consensus top-five tight end if Andrews misses time. Just don't use a pick before Round 13 on him.