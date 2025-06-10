Fantasy managers might hope for Pacheco to return to his pre-injury workload and production, but the Chiefs' offseason moves suggest otherwise. Not only did they keep Kareem Hunt after filling in for Pacheco last year, but they also signed ex-49er Elijah Mitchell and drafted SMU scatback Brashard Smith. This doesn't mean Pacheco is headed to the bench, but it does hint at a committee approach and thus Pacheco's games with 15-plus touches being scarce. Questions about the left side of the offensive line won't help things, either. And Patrick Mahomes is a potential factor in short-yardage situations, too. Coach Andy Reid said in late May that Pacheco added some "good weight" and "looks tremendous." Until we get more positive news out of the preseason, we would cautiously rate Pacheco as a borderline No. 2 Fantasy rusher worth speculating on starting in Round 6 or 7.