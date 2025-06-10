After missing the 2024 season with a torn meniscus, McCarthy is expected to open the season as the QB1 for the Vikings. We view him as a mid-QB2 with upside that comes from his talented corps of pass catchers and the offensive genius of Kevin O'Connell. He could also provide some production with his legs if he's fully healthy and trusts that knee. O'Connell has regularly produced Fantasy starters at quarterback and McCarthy has the talent to continue that trend. Still, McCarthy is just 22 years old and has only thrown 713 passes in college and the pros combined. In one-QB leagues, he is no more than an upside backup to be drafted in the double-digit rounds. In two-QB leagues, you can start considering him around Round 5 as a QB2. Because of his youth, McCarthy is more valuable in Dynasty, where he's ranked as a top-20 QB.